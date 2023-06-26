U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miranda Dickinson, 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guardsman, prepares to present the colors during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. Dickinson was part of a five-person team that represented the U.S. Air Force during the Major League Baseball London Series games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:07
|Photo ID:
|7883006
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-XA271-1045
|Resolution:
|5311x3534
|Size:
|9.73 MB
|Location:
|LONDON, GTL, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
