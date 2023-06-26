Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 6 of 9]

    Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series

    LONDON, GTL, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miranda Dickinson, 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guardsman, prepares to present the colors during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. Dickinson was part of a five-person team that represented the U.S. Air Force during the Major League Baseball London Series games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    MLB
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    London Series

