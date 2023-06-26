Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miranda Dickinson, 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guardsman, prepares to present the colors during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. Dickinson was part of a five-person team that represented the U.S. Air Force during the Major League Baseball London Series games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

