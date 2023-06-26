Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series

The starting line-up players of the Major League Baseball teams Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are introduced to the audience and viewers during a pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. The pre-game ceremony featured more than 70 Airmen unfurling the flag along with an honor guard team presenting colors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

