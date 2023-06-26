U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing honor guard, march off the field following the presentation of the colors during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. The honor guardsmen presented the United States and United Kingdom’s flag as a representation of the partnership shared between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:07
|Photo ID:
|7883009
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-XA271-1340
|Resolution:
|5061x3911
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|LONDON, GTL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT