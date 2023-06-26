U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall unfurl a U.S. Flag on the field during the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. As part of the pre-game ceremony, Airmen presented a U.S. Flag alongside a U.K. flag presented by British service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 06:07 Photo ID: 7883005 VIRIN: 230625-F-PH996-1315 Resolution: 7177x4037 Size: 5.08 MB Location: LONDON, GTL, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.