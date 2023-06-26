Players and members of the Major League Baseball teams Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals step onto the field for the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. The pre-game ceremony featured more than 70 Airmen unfurling the flag along with an honor guard team presenting colors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 06:07
|Photo ID:
|7883003
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-PH996-1286
|Resolution:
|7219x4061
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|LONDON, GTL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT