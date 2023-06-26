Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 3 of 9]

    Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series

    LONDON, GTL, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Players and members of the Major League Baseball teams Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals step onto the field for the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. The pre-game ceremony featured more than 70 Airmen unfurling the flag along with an honor guard team presenting colors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 06:07
    Location: LONDON, GTL, GB 
    This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    MLB
    100th ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    London Series

