Players and members of the Major League Baseball teams Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals step onto the field for the pre-game ceremony at London Stadium, England, June 25, 2023. The pre-game ceremony featured more than 70 Airmen unfurling the flag along with an honor guard team presenting colors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 06:07 Photo ID: 7883003 VIRIN: 230625-F-PH996-1286 Resolution: 7219x4061 Size: 4.95 MB Location: LONDON, GTL, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall Airmen support MLB London Series [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.