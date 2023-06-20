Tactics and Leadership Nexus cadre members from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, encourage Air Force Junior ROTC cadets to work as a team to roll over a tire during the leadership confidence course at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from six high schools in Delaware participated in the Delaware Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Course 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 12:16 Photo ID: 7873228 VIRIN: 230614-F-BO262-1100 Resolution: 4283x3104 Size: 3.49 MB Location: SMYRNA, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.