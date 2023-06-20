Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

Senior Airman Kennard Watford, 436th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, speaks to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets during a Tactics and Leadership Nexus event at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Watford spoke to and answered questions from the cadets as part of the Delaware Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Course 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

