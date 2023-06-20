Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

Tyler Rankin, Air Force Junior ROTC cadet, communicates on a hand-held radio while wearing a gas mask during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear equipment demonstration at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. CBRN personnel and Tactics and Leadership Nexus cadre from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, showcased TALN exercises and equipment to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from six high schools in Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

