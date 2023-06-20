Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets [Image 5 of 10]

    Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

    SMYRNA, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tyler Rankin, Air Force Junior ROTC cadet, communicates on a hand-held radio while wearing a gas mask during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear equipment demonstration at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. CBRN personnel and Tactics and Leadership Nexus cadre from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, showcased TALN exercises and equipment to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from six high schools in Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Delaware
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    AFJROTC
    TALN
    Smyrna High School

