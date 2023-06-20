Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

Master Sgt. Ritchie Brown, 436th Mission Support Group Tactics and Leadership Nexus course chief, speaks to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Brown and TALN cadre from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, showcased TALN exercises to cadets from six high schools in Delaware during the Delaware Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Course 2023. Cadets met with TALN cadre to learn more about the 436th Airlift Wing’s training mission and inspire the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

