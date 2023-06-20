Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

Senior Airman Kevin Sinning, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal apprentice, shows EOD equipment to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Sinning and other EOD personnel from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, showcased Tactics and Leadership Nexus to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from six high schools in Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

