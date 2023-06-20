Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets [Image 3 of 10]

    Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

    SMYRNA, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kevin Sinning, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal apprentice, shows EOD equipment to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Sinning and other EOD personnel from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, showcased Tactics and Leadership Nexus to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from six high schools in Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 7873221
    VIRIN: 230614-F-BO262-1024
    Resolution: 4808x3280
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: SMYRNA, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Delaware
    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    AFJROTC
    TALN
    Smyrna High School

