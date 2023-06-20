Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

Airman 1st Class Joseph Krueger, right, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal apprentice, watches Air Force Junior ROTC cadet Victoria McFarland, left, control an explosive ordnance disposal robot during a Tactics and Leadership Nexus demonstration at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Krueger and other EOD personnel from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, showcased EOD equipment to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from six high schools in Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 06.14.2023
Location: SMYRNA, DE, US
by Roland Balik