Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

Master Sgt. Ritchie Brown, second from right, 436th Mission Support Group Tactics and Leadership Nexus course chief, and other TALN cadre members from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, pace Air Force Junior ROTC cadets carrying a mannequin on a stretcher as one of the challenges during the leadership confidence course at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from six high schools in Delaware participated in the Delaware Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Course 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

