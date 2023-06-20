Team Dover showcases TALN to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets

Master Sgt. Jeremy Reyes-Hively, far left, superintendent and Senior Airman Devin McClure, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear instructor, both 436th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, show CBRN equipment to Air Force Junior ROTC cadets at Smyrna High School, in Smyrna, Delaware, June 14, 2023. Reyes-Hively and McClure answered CBRN questions from cadets participating in the Delaware Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Course 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

