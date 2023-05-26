Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9]

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

    PICAUVILLE, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army and Air Force members stand in a formation during a D-Day 79 ceremony to honor fallen aircrew and paratroopers during D-Day in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. The U.S. service members in Normandy this year are honored to be part of the D-Day legacy – which includes the heroism of French resistance fighters. Together, our shared history is built on a foundation of collective values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:45
    Photo ID: 7829973
    VIRIN: 230601-F-SV792-1114
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PICAUVILLE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Normandy
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    DDay
    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT