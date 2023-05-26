USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

U.S. Army and Air Force members stand in a formation during a D-Day 79 ceremony to honor fallen aircrew and paratroopers during D-Day in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. The U.S. service members in Normandy this year are honored to be part of the D-Day legacy – which includes the heroism of French resistance fighters. Together, our shared history is built on a foundation of collective values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

