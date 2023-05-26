A French girl dressed in an American flight suit lays a wreath during a D-Day 79 ceremony in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. Overall, we remain indebted to the more than four million U.S. service members who fought for peace, stability and order in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:45 Photo ID: 7829967 VIRIN: 230601-F-SV792-1058 Resolution: 4362x3490 Size: 1.2 MB Location: PICAUVILLE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.