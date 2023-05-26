USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

A French girl dressed in an American flight suit lays a wreath during a D-Day 79 ceremony in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. Overall, we remain indebted to the more than four million U.S. service members who fought for peace, stability and order in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
