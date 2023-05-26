U.S. Armed Forces members stand in formation during a ceremony to honor airborne troops in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. On D-Day, the Allies accomplished a deep-strike and close air support that helped start the end of World War II and this ceremony helped honor those military members’ service and bravery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:45 Photo ID: 7829962 VIRIN: 230601-F-SV792-1020 Resolution: 5148x3425 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PICAUVILLE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.