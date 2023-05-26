Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 1 of 9]

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

    PICAUVILLE, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Armed Forces members stand in formation during a ceremony to honor airborne troops in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. On D-Day, the Allies accomplished a deep-strike and close air support that helped start the end of World War II and this ceremony helped honor those military members’ service and bravery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:45
    Location: PICAUVILLE, DE
    This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    Normandy
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    DDay
    Stronger Together

