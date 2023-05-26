U.S. Armed Forces members stand in formation during a ceremony to honor airborne troops in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. On D-Day, the Allies accomplished a deep-strike and close air support that helped start the end of World War II and this ceremony helped honor those military members’ service and bravery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|06.01.2023
|06.01.2023 12:45
|7829962
|230601-F-SV792-1020
|5148x3425
|1.37 MB
|PICAUVILLE, DE
|2
|0
This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
