USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

U.S. Army Lt Col. Patrick Heim, Military Attaché to U.S. Embassy Paris, speaks during a D-Day ceremony in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. Seventy-nine years later, D-Day remains an enduring historic reminder of how the strength of Alliance and dedicated resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in the brutal fight against tyranny that spanned three continents and raged on for more than five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

