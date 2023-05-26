USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

U.S. Army First Sgt. Christopher Kenney, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, salutes during the national anthems played at a D-Day 79 ceremony in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. Seventy-nine years later, the bravery and heroism of all Allies during World War II continues to resonate with U.S. forces in Europe – who remain steadfast in their commitment to the continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

