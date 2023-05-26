The Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard, from Germany, presents the colors during a D-Day 79 ceremony at Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining postured and ready to face an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 12:45
|Photo ID:
|7829970
|VIRIN:
|230601-F-SV792-1095
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|PICAUVILLE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT