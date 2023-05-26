Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 7 of 9]

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

    PICAUVILLE, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard, from Germany, presents the colors during a D-Day 79 ceremony at Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining postured and ready to face an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:45
    Photo ID: 7829970
    VIRIN: 230601-F-SV792-1095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PICAUVILLE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial
    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Normandy
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    DDay
    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT