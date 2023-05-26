USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

The Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard, from Germany, presents the colors during a D-Day 79 ceremony at Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. We honor those in whose footsteps we follow by remaining postured and ready to face an increasingly dynamic security environment in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

