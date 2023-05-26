USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

A German soldier lays a flower on a memorial during a D-Day 79 ceremony in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. Together, the U.S. and our indispensable European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of Alliance and unity of purpose born out of D-Day 79 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, we remain unified in opposition to threats against peace and security in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

