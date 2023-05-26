Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 6 of 9]

    USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

    PICAUVILLE, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A German soldier lays a flower on a memorial during a D-Day 79 ceremony in Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. Together, the U.S. and our indispensable European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of Alliance and unity of purpose born out of D-Day 79 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, we remain unified in opposition to threats against peace and security in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 12:45
    Location: PICAUVILLE, DE
    This work, USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    Normandy
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    DDay
    Stronger Together

