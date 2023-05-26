USAFE kicks off D-Day 79 at C-47 memorial

A D-Day reenacter dresses in vintage U.S. military uniform while watching a ceremony to honor the fallen aircrew and paratroopers from D-Day at Picauville, France, June 1, 2023. D-Day ceremonies continue to resonate globally as we remain forever indebted to the “Greatest Generation” for their selfless service and sacrifice in defense of global peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

