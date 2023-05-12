WENDEN, Arizona – A closed road is pictured at Alamo Lake State Park March 23 in western Arizona. Recent storms and snow melt placed significant portions of the park underwater. The park is a public recreation facility currently managed by Arizona State Parks and Arizona Game and Fish Department. Alamo Dam, operated by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7813993
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-RY318-135
|Resolution:
|3893x2746
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
