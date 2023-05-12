Matt Ogden

WENDEN, Arizona – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam operator Matthew Ogden, from the Los Angeles District, reviews impacted areas from Alamo Dam’s high-water release March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in West Arizona. Due to recent storm events, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects. The Alamo Dam project’s initial authorization included flood control and other purposes such as hydro-power generation, water conservation and recreation. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

