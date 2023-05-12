WENDEN, Arizona – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam operator Matthew Ogden, from the Los Angeles District, reviews impacted areas from Alamo Dam’s high-water release March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in West Arizona. Due to recent storm events, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects. The Alamo Dam project’s initial authorization included flood control and other purposes such as hydro-power generation, water conservation and recreation. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7813989
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-RY318-115
|Resolution:
|4000x2816
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Matt Ogden [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
