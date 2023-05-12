No Campfires

WENDEN, Arizona – Pictured is Alamo Lake State Park March 23 in western Arizona. Recent storms and snow melt placed significant portions of the park underwater. Due to recent storm events, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects. Existing facilities include five campgrounds with a total 250 camp sites, rental cabins, three boat launch areas, a privately operated concession and store, and numerous picnic areas. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

