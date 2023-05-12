Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No Campfires [Image 9 of 9]

    No Campfires

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    WENDEN, Arizona – Pictured is Alamo Lake State Park March 23 in western Arizona. Recent storms and snow melt placed significant portions of the park underwater. Due to recent storm events, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects. Existing facilities include five campgrounds with a total 250 camp sites, rental cabins, three boat launch areas, a privately operated concession and store, and numerous picnic areas. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7813997
    VIRIN: 230323-A-RY318-137
    Resolution: 4885x3287
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Campfires [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Underwater Park
    Alamo Lake State Park
    Dam Operator
    Alamo Dam
    Matt Ogden
    High Release
    First Response
    Dead End
    No Campfires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Colorado River
    flood risk management
    flood mitigation
    SPL
    Alamo Dam
    Alamo Lake State Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT