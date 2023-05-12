WENDEN, Arizona – The Alamo Dam conducts a highwater release March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in West Arizona. Due to recent storm events, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects. The dam is one of three operated by the Corps in Arizona. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7813990
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-RY318-123
|Resolution:
|4717x3298
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High Release [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
