High Release

WENDEN, Arizona – The Alamo Dam conducts a highwater release March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in West Arizona. Due to recent storm events, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects. The dam is one of three operated by the Corps in Arizona. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

