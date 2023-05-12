WENDEN, Arizona – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam operator Matthew Ogden reviews flooded areas above Alamo Dam March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in western Arizona. Due to heavy rains, the Los Angeles District began a higher-than-normal water release to alleviate flood effects in and around the state park. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:19 Photo ID: 7813991 VIRIN: 230323-A-RY318-127 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.97 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Response [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.