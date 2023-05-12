WENDEN, Arizona – Los Angeles District dam operator Matthew Ogden stands next to dam gate controls March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in Arizona. Ogden has been with the U.S. Army of Engineers since December 2022. Previously, he worked at Alamo Lake State Park as an Arizona State Park Ranger. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7813987
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-RY318-111
|Resolution:
|3182x3428
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dam Operator [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT