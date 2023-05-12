WENDEN, Arizona – Pictured is Alamo Dam March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in western Arizona. The dam is located on the Bill Williams River, 39 miles upstream from the Colorado River at Lake Havasu. The dam is on the border of La Paz and Mohave Counties in Arizona. Alamo Dam and Lake is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers multi-purpose project authorized under the Flood Control Act of 1944, Public Law 78-534.(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:19 Photo ID: 7813988 VIRIN: 230323-A-RY318-113 Resolution: 4451x2972 Size: 2.09 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alamo Dam [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.