Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alamo Dam [Image 4 of 9]

    Alamo Dam

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    WENDEN, Arizona – Pictured is Alamo Dam March 23 at the Alamo Lake State Park in western Arizona. The dam is located on the Bill Williams River, 39 miles upstream from the Colorado River at Lake Havasu. The dam is on the border of La Paz and Mohave Counties in Arizona. Alamo Dam and Lake is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers multi-purpose project authorized under the Flood Control Act of 1944, Public Law 78-534.(Photo by Robert DeDeaux, Los Angeles District PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7813988
    VIRIN: 230323-A-RY318-113
    Resolution: 4451x2972
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Dam [Image 9 of 9], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Underwater Park
    Alamo Lake State Park
    Dam Operator
    Alamo Dam
    Matt Ogden
    High Release
    First Response
    Dead End
    No Campfires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Colorado River
    flood risk management
    flood mitigation
    SPL
    Alamo Dam
    Alamo Lake State Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT