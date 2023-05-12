SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Seaman Raequan Brandyoats, from Jacksonville, Fla., heaves a line off a capstain in the forecastle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNATRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 7808279 VIRIN: 230519-N-PY144-1015 Resolution: 3118x4677 Size: 910.15 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check. [Image 12 of 12], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.