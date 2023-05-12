PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2023) – A U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk, assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNATRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 7808280 VIRIN: 230519-N-RH447-1126 Resolution: 4455x2970 Size: 252.13 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Conducts Carrier Qualifications [Image 12 of 12], by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.