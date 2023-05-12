USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check.

SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Jennifer Alvarez, from San Diego, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Victor Bozetski, from Broward County, Fla., stand watch as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) gets underway from San Diego, May 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNATRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 7808281 VIRIN: 230519-N-PY144-1025 Resolution: 5260x3507 Size: 596.64 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN