    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Conducts Carrier Qualifications [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Conducts Carrier Qualifications

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Winton Ban 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) - A U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk, assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNTRA), lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 20, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNTRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

    Flight OPS
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy

