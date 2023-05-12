Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Conducts Carrier Qualifications [Image 9 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Conducts Carrier Qualifications

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Lt. Parker Beam, from Laurinburg, N.C., directs a T-45C Goshawk, assigned to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNATRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Flight OPS
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy

