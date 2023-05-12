SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kaleb Plant, from Lake Elsinore, Calif., heaves a line in the forecastle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNATRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:29 Photo ID: 7808278 VIRIN: 230519-N-PY144-1005 Resolution: 3711x4802 Size: 991.76 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Sailor perform a sprinkler check. [Image 12 of 12], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.