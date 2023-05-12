Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Crawford 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Marcus Titman, from Sacramento, Calif., examines a patient’s wounds during a medical drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 20, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNATRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 02:29
    VIRIN: 230520-N-WG572-1018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

