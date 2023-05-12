PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2023) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Marcus Titman, from Sacramento, Calif., examines a patient’s wounds during a medical drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 20, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications with U.S. Navy pilots assigned to CNATRA, as well as the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 and the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 ahead of an upcoming deployment workup cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

