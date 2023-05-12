U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in a three-ship formation during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, May 1, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7807728
|VIRIN:
|230430-F-GM429-0218
|Resolution:
|5741x3827
|Size:
|1019.14 KB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
