USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations

Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi III, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures cargo inside of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight for Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, May 1, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the RAAF, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

