Senior Airman Jovanni Banuchi III, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures cargo inside of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training flight for Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, May 1, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the RAAF, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 22:32
|Photo ID:
|7807721
|VIRIN:
|230430-F-GM429-0271
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
