U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in a three-ship formation during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia, May 1, 2023. The exercise is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help enhance air cooperation between the U.S. and Australia and increase our combined capabilities, improving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 22:32 Photo ID: 7807722 VIRIN: 230430-F-GM429-0578 Resolution: 4617x3078 Size: 694.01 KB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.