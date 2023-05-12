Cargo is dropped from a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia May 1, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 22:31 Photo ID: 7807726 VIRIN: 230430-F-GM429-0162 Resolution: 5387x3591 Size: 2.3 MB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.