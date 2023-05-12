USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations

U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Army personnel load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, May 1, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

