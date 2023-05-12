Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs fly in a three-ship formation during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia for Global, May 1, 2023. This is the sixth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7807727
    VIRIN: 230501-F-GM429-0042
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 212.43 KB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

