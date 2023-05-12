Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 3 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    01.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Army personnel load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, May 1, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the RAAF and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 22:32
    Photo ID: 7807723
    VIRIN: 230430-F-GM429-0390
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations
    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations
    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations
    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations
    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations
    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations
    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations
    USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT