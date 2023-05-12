USAF, RAAF perform bilateral, tactical airlift operations

Cargo is dropped from a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Australia May 1, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

