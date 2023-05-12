Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

U.S. Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, Fifth Air Force deputy commander, speaks to attendees at the Japan and American Goodwill Association 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. Senior U.S. leadership participation in JAAGA is a reinforcing part of the allied effort of ensuring the continuation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The partners and allies of the U.S. Air Force are force multipliers and one of the greatest strategic resources available in defense of U.S. and allied interests around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

