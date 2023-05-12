Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception [Image 9 of 10]

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

    JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, Fifth Air Force deputy commander, speaks to attendees at the Japan and American Goodwill Association 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. Senior U.S. leadership participation in JAAGA is a reinforcing part of the allied effort of ensuring the continuation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The partners and allies of the U.S. Air Force are force multipliers and one of the greatest strategic resources available in defense of U.S. and allied interests around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 22:58
    Photo ID: 7805250
    VIRIN: 230516-F-HU835-1120
    Resolution: 5467x3905
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    goodwill
    partnerships
    USFJ
    5AF
    JAAGA
    JSADF

