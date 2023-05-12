Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

Retired Gen. Yoshinari Marumo (center), Japan and American Goodwill Association president and former Japan Air Self Defense Force chief of staff, addresses attendees during the JAAGA 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. The JAAGA organization is mainly comprised of retired Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and has the specific objective of promoting friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between JASDF and USFJ by engaging with and honoring distinguished performers from both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

