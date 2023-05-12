A Japanese and American Goodwill Association member listens to a speech from U.S. Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Fifth AF deputy commander, during the JAAGA 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. The JAAGA organization is mainly comprised of retired Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and has the specific objective of promoting friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between JASDF and USFJ by engaging with and honoring distinguished performers from both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 22:57 Photo ID: 7805246 VIRIN: 230516-F-HU835-1066 Resolution: 4948x3297 Size: 4.66 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.