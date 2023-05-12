Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception [Image 5 of 10]

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

    JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japanese and American Goodwill Association member listens to a speech from U.S. Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Fifth AF deputy commander, during the JAAGA 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. The JAAGA organization is mainly comprised of retired Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and has the specific objective of promoting friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between JASDF and USFJ by engaging with and honoring distinguished performers from both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    This work, Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

