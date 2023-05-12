Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception [Image 6 of 10]

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

    JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Japanese and American Goodwill Association member asks a question to U.S. Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Fifth AF deputy commander, during the JAAGA 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. Rupp provided insights into ways the JAAGA members could continually improve relations amongst Japan and U.S. forces, and how to inspire a new generation of Japan military members to take up the cause of national defense in cooperation with allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

    goodwill
    partnerships
    USFJ
    5AF
    JAAGA
    JSADF

