Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

A Japanese and American Goodwill Association member asks a question to U.S. Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Fifth AF deputy commander, during the JAAGA 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. Rupp provided insights into ways the JAAGA members could continually improve relations amongst Japan and U.S. forces, and how to inspire a new generation of Japan military members to take up the cause of national defense in cooperation with allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

