Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

U.S. Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp (center), U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, and U.S. Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel (right), Fifth AF deputy commander, speak at a panel discussion group during the Japanese and American Goodwill Association 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. The JAAGA organization is mainly comprised of retired Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and has the specific objective of promoting friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between JASDF and USFJ, and does so by engaging with, and by honoring distinguished performers from both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

