Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception

Retired Gen. Yoshinari Marumo (center), Japan and American Goodwill Association president and former Japan Air Self Defense Force chief of staff, poses with U.S. Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp (right), U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, and U.S. Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel (left), Fifth AF deputy commander, at the JAAGA 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. The JAAGA organization is mainly comprised of retired Japan Air Self-Defense Force members and has the specific objective of promoting friendship, mutual understanding, and trust between JASDF and USFJ, and does so by engaging with, and by honoring distinguished performers from both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

Date Taken: 05.16.2023, by SSgt Ryan Lackey