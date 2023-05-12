Retired Gen. Yoshinari Marumo, (right), Japan and American Goodwill Association president and former Japan Air Self Defense Force chief of staff, asks questions to U.S. Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp (left), Fifth AF deputy commander, and U.S. Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel (center), Fifth AF deputy commander, at the JAAGA 2023 Annual Reception in Tokyo, Japan, May 16, 2023. Rupp and Friedel led the event with a speech on national defense in consideration of the current global environment and how the Japan-U.S. defense cooperation initiatives are helping keep the Indo-Pacific region peaceful. The speeches were followed by a question and answer session for attendees, as they asked for advice on how the JAAGA can help strengthen Japan’s defensive forces, inspire recruitment, and levy their prior service effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.18.2023 22:57 Photo ID: 7805244 VIRIN: 230516-F-HU835-1020 Resolution: 2936x1652 Size: 2.7 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan and American forces share goodwill at annual reception [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.